A call is being made for financial and other donations to support the sewing class initiative of the Birchgrove Police Station, featuring students at the nearby St. Matthew’s R.C. School. As part of the Community Policing initiative of the Birchgrove Police Station, Woman Police Constable 701 Wendy Thomas, who is…

The Deputy Chairman of the Sandals Group, Adam Stewart has announced that it will shut its Grenada resort and re-open for business on February 3. Stewart’s pronouncement came amid a coldness in the relations between Sandals and the Keith Mitchell-led government in St. George’s over the discovery of a Covid-19…