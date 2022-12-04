Police seize firearms, drugs

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Ammunition and drugs seized by the police on the weekend. Photo courtesy TTPS

One man was arrested, three firearms seized and a motor vehicle which was reported stolen was recovered, the police said on Sunday.

In a media release, the police service said the arrest, seizure and recovery took place on the weekend.

In the southern division, officers of the Tableland Police Station stopped a white Nissan Frontier and found two shotguns and a 12 gauge cartridge. A 22-year-old was arrested.

In the western division, officers went to Moraldo Street, Marava, where they found a loaded pistol in a bushy area. They then went to Upper Phillip Trace, Maraval, where they found a black Toyota Corolla which was reported stolen on Friday.

The release also said as part of acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob’s safe-city initiatve, there were foot and mobile patrols in the Port of Spain division which included officers of several units and licensing officers.

In Belmont, officers searched an abandoned structure and found 40 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and a quantity of cocaine.

Two people were also arrested for diving under the influence and driving without a driver’s permit. A total of 103 electronic fixed-penalty notices were also issued.

NewsAmericasNow.com