Police Welfare (Branch Board) Election

Election of officers to serve on the various Branch Boards of the Police Welfare Association is being held today, Thursday 25th January 2024 between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. Five election centers have been established throughout the state to facilitate the voting process.

Section 47 (1) of the Police Act Chapter 244 of the Laws of Grenada provides for the establishment of the Police Welfare Association which shall act through Boards and a Central Committee. The purpose of this Association is to enable Subordinate Officers and Constables to bring to attention to the Chief of Police and the Governor/General, matters affecting their general welfare and efficiency.

There shall be three Branch Boards, as follows:

Junior Branch Board – comprising twelve (12) Constables.Subordinate Branch Board – comprising ten (10) Corporals.Senior Branch Board – comprising of seven (7) Sergeants/Inspectors

Three (3) members from the Junior Branch Board, two (2) from the subordinate, and two (2) from the Senior Branch Board shall form the Central Committee of which there shall be elected a Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer.

Section 47 (2) of the Police Act states that the Association shall be entirely independent of and not associated with anybody or person outside the Force.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend best wishes to each candidate in the election process.