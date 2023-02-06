Policeman convicted of murder, wounding has sentencing delayed Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Alcourt Williams, the police corporal who was convicted last month of the murder of a man and the wounding of another during a brawl at a football match in Drax Hall, St Ann in 2010, will have to wait for some time longer to learn his fate.

The convict’s sentencing hearing in the St Ann Parish Court on Friday was pushed back to February 20 by High Court Judge, Justice Georgianna Fraser.

This was done to facilitate the defence, which expressed its intention to call a character witness for the policeman.

Williams was remanded in police custody as a result of the development.

The law enforcer was on suspension from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) after being slapped with charges stemming from the outcome of the brawl, during which two men were shot, one fatally.

Reports are that Williams who was a spectator at the football match, intervened during a fight that involved several persons.

He reportedly identified himself as a police officer and ordered a man who he saw with a knife to drop the weapon.

The man reportedly refused to follow the instruction that was given to him, and proceeded towards the cop, who took evasive action and discharged his firearm.

The man and another were shot, and were assisted to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other was treated and released.

Following a probe into the incident, Williams was arrested and charged.

NewsAmericasNow.com