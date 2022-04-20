Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Florida Firearm Case

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison for a firearms conspiracy charge.

The 22-year-old Memphis rapper appeared in court on Wednesday (April 20) for his sentencing hearing. Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., was sentenced to 63 months following his guilty plea to a charge of firearms conspiracy. He was facing eight years for the charge, but the judge went easy on him due to his guilty plea.

Pooh Shiesty was initially indicted on four counts of shooting and robbery stemming from a shooting at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, in October 2020. Prosecutors say the rapper and two other men shot a pair of individuals who they had arranged a meeting with in the parking lot to buy sneakers and marijuana from. The two men survived the attack but were hurt before all parties fled the scene. Surveillance footage later showed the chilling altercation.

Shiesty was arrested the same month as the shooting but was released on bond. In June 2021, he was arrested for a separate shooting incident that allegedly took place in Miami at a strip club on Memorial Day weekend.

One of Pooh Shiesty’s co-defendants, who allegedly was in the parking lot where the shooting occurred, requested last October that his plea be changed from not guilty to guilty.

There are three defendants in the case, according to Attorney Moe Gangat, who previously gave an update on the case.

According to Gangat, the co-defendant indicated at the last court appearance that he wanted to change his not guilty plea to guilty. His paperwork was quickly filed to reflect the change.

“Update on Pooh Shiesty, one of his co-defendants has indicated to the court that he wants to change his plea from not guilty to guilty,” Gangat said. “Not Pooh, but one of the other defendants. There are three defendants in this case.

Gangat says while in court on Thursday morning, the co-defendant’s lawyer told the judge about the change in plea. However, the judge confirmed that the plea would not change the course of the trial, and the co-defendant would not be a witness for the state.

Around the same time, attorneys for Pooh Shiesty made an application to the judge to stop prosecutors from presenting any evidence of crimes from the rapper’s past. Shiesty had committed offenses when he was 11 (robbery) and 14 years old (assault), which prosecutors were attempting to use in their case against him.

The rapper’s lawyers argued that the offenses have no nexus to the present case. The last crime also occurred while he was in custody.

Pooh Shiesty was charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery in contravention of the Hobbs Act.

Pooh Shiesty is signed to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 label and scored a big hit with his single “Back In Blood” in 2021.