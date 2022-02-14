Popcaan Drops Banger With Queen Ifrica’s Son Imeru Tafari “Elevate”

Popcaan has released a new banger with the son of Queen Ifrica. The song shows Popcaan’s range and ability to use every bad situation to give a life lesson through music.

The song is based on an elevated perspective as the artist goes forward unhindered by the past actions of others. Popcaan’s bars are complemented by soft melodic vocals of Imeru, who is the reggae legend Queen Ifrica.

The low-tempo instrumentals and the smooth vocals of both artists make for another addition to Popcaan’s growing catalog of motivational songs. As for Imeru, the song is reportedly opening a big door as he launches into mainstream music. Tafari is said to be a reggae artist with a rich bloodline as his grandfather is the grandson of reggae legend Derrick Morgan.

The song produced by Dan Sky Records and Attomatic Records reached over 360,000 views since it was released 24-hours ago.

The track is on the Elevate Riddim and debuted with the official music video on Saturday (February 12), which includes both artists and Reggae artist Runkus.

Although “Elevate” has a similar feel to Popcaan’s dancehall-themed songs, there are clear elements of reggae music references peppered throughout the song in Imeru’s verses.

“Babylon want we live poor … All when time rough we a celebrate, dem haffi watch we a elevate,” Imeru sings.

Popcaan comes in with signature style as he talks about dealing with haters.

“Dem haffi watch we ah rise, we ah soar left dem negative vibes. We nuh fear nuh devil inna disguise, dem come round with dem mouth full a lies.”

Meanwhile, Imeru also mentions his rich reggae lineage and famous mother, Queen Ifrica, whose real name is Ventrice Morgan.

“Real lion don’t roll with the crew dem, Imeru done great we a show dem, Ventrice Morgan son a di chosen. Blessing a flow like the hose dem. It is there for me, it is there for you,” another verse goes.

Imeru is a reggae artist with songs like “Only Light” and “Get Conscious and Silent Prayer,” which all takes on a similar style of music like his mother, who is known for her hard-hitting lyrics speaking out against various social ills.