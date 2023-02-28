Popcaan Praises Protoje For ‘Lost In Time’ Show For The Culture

Popcaan show Protoje love after performing at his Lost In Time Festival concert in Kingston last weekend.

There was overwhelming support from thousands of reggae and dancehall fans over the weekend as they turned out to the Lost In Time Festival put on by New Wave. It was the inaugural staging of the show that saw fans being treated to performances from a solid lineup of reggae and dancehall artists like New Wave cohort Yaadcore, Ras I, and Naomi Cowan, who brought guest artists Joby Jay and Shanique Marie, while artists like Jaz Elise and Sevana who made a first stage appearance since her recent case, Tessellated and Samory-I, and Mortimer.

The event was held on the lawns of Palm Drive in the scenic Hope Botanic Gardens. Fans went crazy as they awaited the headlining acts to the stage and were treated to an excellent performance from two-time Grammy Award-nominated artiste Protoje. At the end of his performance, Protoje asked fans, “Did you get your money’s worth?” to which there was a resounding “yes.” He, however, didn’t close the show there as he revealed surprise appearances from Jesse Royal, Ky-Mani Marley, Chronixx, Popcaan, and Aidonia.

Popcaan shared his respect for Protoje in a post on Instagram.

“@protoje Big movement! proper festival for the people, and Great music. Continue stay focus pan the journey,” Popcaan wrote on Instagram.

Popcaan and Jesse Royal, as well as Protoje, appeared to enjoy the camaraderie as they freestyled and had a good time performing.

“Thanks for the words and the works my bro. What a moment, thanks for inspiring you lead out with Unruly Fest!! Iron sharpen Iron. In LOOOOIIIIIIFE!! Royalty,” Protoje wrote in response to Popcaan’s original post on Instagram on Monday.

Fans also reacted to the successful execution of the show, which featured larger-than-life props that fit in with the theme ‘Lost In Time.’

“Lost In time was a gift for the culture for sure. Big up to @Protoje and his team,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Highlight moment. Popcaan, Chronixx, Jesse Royal and Protoje sing each other songs,” another fan wrote.

Protoje also shared gratitude to his fans and followers for the successful execution of the show.

“Very grateful for all the support for @LostInTimeFest. It was once just an idea in my head and to see it turn out the way It did exceeded all my expectations. Thanks to everyone involved,” Protoje said.

Protoje recently concluded his Lost In Time Tour of the United States with a multi-city rub across major cities in the United States including Atlanta, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Lila Ike and Jesse Royal also joined him on the tour.

Speaking to Protoje on stage at the end of his sent, Popcaan said, “musically, we respect you we love it, and we appreciate it, we endorse it, and this is what the music need.”