Popcaan Says New Album ‘Great Is He’ Is Done

Popcaan’s new album is done and could be here this month.

Dancehall deejay and OVO artist, Popcaan says that his album tentatively titled Great Is He is ready. The artist shared the big news on his Twitter account on Thursday. “Album ready now enuh!!! Bombo****! #DemDead #1Unrulystate,” he wrote in a tweet. While fans clamored at the announcement, the artist did not share more details about the project, only asking fans, “when unu say drop it this month??”

Popcaan has been dropping hints about the album over the last month. His last post on his Instagram feed showed him being photographed with several props and even hinting in one of the videos, “album cover is next,” he said as he tried on a costume that looked like a pirate’s outfit.

Popcaan first shared plans for the project’s release in August 2021 and released the name for it in February. However, he did not reveal a date for the project’s release. The artist has been spotted on the continent of Africa, presumably to make music, and also shared earlier this year that he was working with producers in the United Kingdom.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for new music from Popcaan despite releasing singles in 2021. Poppy also shared his many adventures in Ghana, Kenya, and the Gambia and has also previously shared that he was in the United Kingdom working on his album when he made the first album announcement. In the meantime, fans reacted to the artist’s announcement with celebration.

Drake and Popcaan

“Can’t wait for this,” one fan said. “Legendary album,” another said. “Yow mi ready so drop it now or at least before the month ends please,” another said.

Great is He comes almost eight years after Popcaan’s first album, Where We Come From, was released. The album peaked at number 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Album Chart and has given Popcaan some of his biggest hits, “Where We Come From” and “Everything Nice.”

The album was co-produced with several producers and executive produced by MixPak founder Andrew “Dre Skull” Hershey, who comments fire emojis under Popcaan’s latest post.

Popcaan’s second album, Forever, also brought his career more recognition and success as the project debuted on Billboard’s 200 charts at N0. 171 and peaked on the Billboard’s Reggae chart at number 2, with Dre Skull serving as executive producer.

Hits from that project include “Silence,” “Body So Good,” “A Wha Suh,” and “Firm and Strong,” all mega-hits that continue to dominate playlists.

Popcaan later signed to Drake’s OVO label and went on to release Vanquish, and Fixtape.