Popcaan, Toni-Ann Singh to drop new collab ‘Next to Me’ on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dancehall star Popcaan and former Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh, are set to release a collaboration dubbed ‘Next to Me’ on Wednesday, November 30.

Both Singh, Miss World 2019-2020, and Popcaan have posted the single’s cover art.

The St Thomas power couple is pictured seated on a black and yellow motorcycle with Singh sporting sexy green heels.

Singh possesses great pipes as was evidenced during the talent segment of the local Miss Jamaica World pageant, when she blew away the competition with a high-powered cover of Whitney Houston’s iconic, ‘I Have Nothing’ chart-topping single.

Singh released a cover of the Houston hit after the competition, proceeds of which went to a charity.

The upcoming song represents her first major release, but she has been the subject of others before, as she was the centre of attention in Burna Boy’s ‘Toni-Ann Singh (TAS)’, which features Popcaan and appears on Burna Boy’s Love, Damini album.

It was on the TAS single that Popcaan professed his feelings for Toni-Ann Singh in song with the lines, “Girl yuh pretty like Toni-Ann Singh (Weh)/You mi angel without the two wings, yeah. Whine yuh waist mi darling (Yeah)/Let mi feel like a love mi falling, yeah.”

Earlier this year, Toni-Ann Singh and PopCaan sparked dating rumours after the two travelled together on a private jet to Grenada. Since then they have been spotted several times together.

NewsAmericasNow.com