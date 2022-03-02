POPULATION DEFICIT AFFECTING GROWTH

Meanwhile, the absence of additional population within the Caribbean according Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley serves as a reminder that a major feature of the Caribbean Community remains lacking.

The question of population deficit in the region needs to addressed, suggested the Barbadian Prime Minister during the New National Party Convention which came on the heels of the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting.

One of the reasons the Caribbean continues to perform poor economically is because there are not enough people within regional workforces to produce goods and services.

Those were the words of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, as she highlighted that the region does not have the numbers to sustain the quality of life.

Prime Minister Mottley used her home country as a prime example.

The Barbadian leader believes the situation is almost the same in every CARICOM member state where there are population density imbalances.

The Barbados Prime Minister reckoned Africa as the continent to follow with the capacity to fuel growth like no other in the world.

She noted CARICOM’s decision to ally to the African Union can play a crucial role in removing the middle passage in terms of travel and integration restrictions.