Port authority extends operating hours to accommodate the busy season

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chief Operating Officer Acting of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority Walwyn Nichols said the authority is preparing for an extremely busy period this Christmas Season.

Nichols made the remark this morning while speaking on NBC Face to Face Programme.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/BUSY-SEASON.mp3

Nichols noted that with an effective operations plan in place the Port Authority is equipped to take on the busy season.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/OPERATIONS-PLAN.mp3

As part of its operations plan, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority have extended operating hours to facilitate the unpacking of containers and will extend operating hours in the week just before Christmas to facilitate cargo clearance.

The Staff at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority has been commended for its hard work especially during the Christmas Season.

The commendation comes from Chief Operations Officer Acting of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority Walwyn Nichols while speaking this morning on NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/STAFF-COMMENDED-1.mp3

Nichols also commends the Customs and Excise Department for its hard work particularly during this period.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com