Port of Spain cops rescue downtown businessman, arrest bandits

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force rescued a businessman who was tied up in his downtown Port of Spain cellphone store on Wednesday night.

They said officers were on patrol at around 9.45 pm when they received a report of a robbery at the store at Capital Plaza, Frederick Street.

The officers saw the security gate of the building was partly open. They went in and walked to the end of a corridor, where they saw three bandits at the GL Cellular Store.

Also in the store was the owner, who had been tied up with cables.

One policeman ordered the bandits not to move.

They tried to run away, but the two policemen stopped and subdued them. They searched the men and found $1,500 in cash.

When questioned, one bandit told the police, “De boss, I being honest to you, I take that from de man we tie up.”

Another told them, “Boss, we come to vandalise the store,”

The three bandits were cautioned about the crime of breaking and entering and robbery.

The bandits, a 20-year-old and two 27-year-olds from Morvant, were arrested and are expected to be charged.

Police from the Besson Street police station also visited the scene. The exercise and arrest were co-ordinated by Sgt Alexander.

