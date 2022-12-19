Possession of gun and ammo nets offender $15k in fines

Black Immigrant Daily News

There were recent convictions in the High and Magistrates’ Courts for gun and ammunition possession and in a case of fraud involving a former police officer.

Dante Matthias of Hatton appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on charges of possession of a firearm and possession of 13 rounds of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was convicted and fined $5,000 on the possession of ammunition charge and $10,000 on the charge of possession of a firearm.

These sums have to be paid within three months or, in default, Matthias will spend one year at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

Meanwhile, after a brief trial, a jury found Joshua Quinland guilty of fraudulent conversion in November. He was sentenced this month

by Justice Ann Marie Smith, who ordered a three-year imprisonment with a reduction in sentence for time served on remand.

The former police officer, who is now a car broker, took money given to him to purchase a vehicle and used it for his own benefit.

Quinland reportedly was given about $7,500 as a down-payment on the purchase of a 2008 Honda Stepwagn, but the victim never received the vehicle, nor his money back.

