Post mortem proves that suspected ‘sudden death’ of Jamaican woman was murder

The Police appear to have another murder on their hands in a case that was first suspected to be a sudden death in October last year.

A source tells us that the Jamaican woman whose body was discovered in her Tindale Road home on Saturday night, October 22, apparently died from injuries caused by strangulation.

A post-mortem exam reportedly was completed late last week, after local officials received the 23 year-old’s medical records from her native Jamaica.

Reportedly, arrangements are now being made to have the body flown back to Jamaica so that her family can lay her to rest.

The woman’s lifeless body was discovered at about 9:18 p.m. by the operator of Cheetahs Night Club, located at Joseph Lane, where she worked.

The Police were notified of what was believed to be a sudden death, and their initial examination of the body found no marks of physical violence.

Reports say the young woman was lying on her back, on a bed in a southeastern bedroom, with her legs hanging off the side from the knees down. The body was partially dressed.

At that time, according to a source, the Police observed froth coming from her mouth and nose.

The body was discovered after the young woman’s employer reportedly became concerned when she didn’t show up for work at the scheduled time and went to check up on her.

Several months prior, another young Jamaican woman was discovered dead in the bathroom of her Lower Gambles apartment. She lived alone, and it was the presence of flies at her windows that alerted persons to her death.

SOURCE: Real News

