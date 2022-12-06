President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s state visit said to be of enormous significance

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minster The Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said the visit of the President of the Republic Cuba , Miguel Diaz-Canel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a momentous occasion.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement at a Special Sitting of Parliament this morning to honor of the Cuban president and his visiting delegation

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MOMENTOUS-VISIT.mp3

The Prime Minister said this historic visit will fortify the already good relationship between the two countries.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THE-BOND.mp3

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday expressed gratitude for the strong bonds of cooperation and friendship between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/STRONG-BONDS.mp3

