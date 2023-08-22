PRICE OF 100LB CYLINDER OF L.P.G. (COOKING GAS) EFFECTIVE AUGUST 18, 2023

St. George’s – The public is hereby advised that the retail price of the 100lb Cylinderof L.P.G. (cooking gas) effective August 18, 2023, is as follows:

Grenada – $244.25Carriacou and Petite Martinique – $267.25

The initial Petroleum Price Change Notice, which was disseminated on the morning of Wednesday August 17, 2023, erroneously stated a price of $ $221.30 for Grenada and $234.30 for Carriacou and Petite Martinque. This was corrected by a subsequent notice which was disseminated on the evening of the same day. However, the reissuance of the notice has caused some confusion which this press release seeks to clarify.

The Ministry of Finance apologies for any inconvenience caused.