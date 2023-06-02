PRIMARY SCHOOL CRICKET FINAL TO BE HELD AT BEAUSEJOUR PLAYING FIELD

St. George: Seven primary schools will each represent their parish at the final of the Primary School Cricket Competition at the Beausejour Playing Field on FridayJune 2, 2023, from 9:30 a.m.

The eight overs, one day parish tournament which commenced last week, are part of government’s efforts to revitalise sports in schools, and at the grassroots level following a three year break.

The qualifying round concluded on Wednesday at the River Sallee Playing Field, where primary schools in St. Patrick fought for a spot to represent their parish.