Prime Minister convenes meeting discuss the overall tourism strategy plan

Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonslaves said a meeting was held to discuss the overall strategic plan for tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio earlier this week.

The Prime Minister said he is expected to receive a draft soon which will touch on a number of issues within the tourism sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/PM-TOURISM-MEETING.mp3

Dr. Gonsalves also disclosed that there will also be a significant increase in the number of hotel rooms by the end of this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/RALPH-HOTEL-ROOMS.mp3

