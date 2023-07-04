PRIME MINISTER MITCHELL OUT OF STATE FOR MEETINGS IN CANADA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO AND THE BAHAMAS

Prime Minister, Honourable Dickon Mitchell will leave the country today to attend celebratory events in commemoration of the Government’s 1st year in office, the 50th Anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the 50th Anniversary of Independence of The Bahamas. The events will be held in Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, respectively.

Prime Minister Mitchell will deliver the Feature Address at a Gala hosted by the Toronto Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, July 1, in Toronto, Canada; and lead a Town Hall Meeting with members of the Grenadian Diaspora in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, July 2.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, July 3, for the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM. The meeting, scheduled to be held in Port of Spain from July 3–5, will cover several recurring and new issues, such as the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, Climate Change, including Climate Finance, Agriculture and Food Security, Security, and Health.

Finally, Prime Minister Mitchell will journey to The Bahamas on Thursday, July 6, where he will participate in a series of engagements as part of the nation’s 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations that include the Prime Minister’s Ball, the National Re- enactment of Independence and the Governor General’s State Reception.

Prime Minister Mitchell will be accompanied in Canada and Trinidad and Tobago by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Honourable Joseph Andall.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return on July 12, 2023.

Honourable Philip Telesford, Minister for Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.