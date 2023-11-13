PRIME MINISTER MITCHELL OUT OF STATE TO ATTEND CARICOM-SAUDI ARABIA SUMMIT

St. George’s, Grenada – Prime Minister, Honourable Dickon Mitchell and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Joseph Andall left the state today to attend the inaugural CARICOM-SAUDI ARABIA Summit scheduled for November 16, 2023.

The summit will highlight joint efforts to promote peace, stability, security, and prosperity among nations. In addition, the summit is geared to strengthen ties, promote trade and investment relations between Saudi Arabia and CARICOM and further expand internal relations.

The delegation also includes Advisors, Rodney George, Damian Dolland, Teddy St. Louis, Civil Aviation Officer, Marlon Carter and Chevanne Britton, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

This team led by Prime Minister Mitchell and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development will engage in several Bi-lateral meetings to discuss various avenues for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Grenada.

Prime Minister Mitchell and his delegation are scheduled to return to Grenada on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Minister for Finance, Honourable Dennis Cornwall has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.