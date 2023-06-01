Prime Minister to Host Community Walkthrough and Engagement in St. David

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell

Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for St. David, Hon. Dickon Mitchell will be engaged in a walkabout to meet and greet the people of Champfleurs, Child Island, Vincennes Main Road and Dudmar, St. David, Thursday, 1st June 2023.

The walkthrough will begin at 3:30 p.m.and conclude at the old Vincennes R.C., School with a gathering for discussions at 5:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to come out and share their ideas, as well as hear from the Honourable Prime Minister as he outlines his vision and plans for the transformation of his constituency.

Ambassador Wei Hongtian of the People’s Republic of China will also be present to share.