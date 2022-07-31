Prince Charles disputes report he brokered ?1 million donation from Bin Ladens for his charity

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles, has disputed claims reported in the UK’s Sunday Times that the heir to the throne brokered a deal in 2013 to accept a ?1 million charity donation from Osama bin Laden’s half-brothers.

The Sunday Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq bin Laden for The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund (PWCF) despite objections from key advisers at the time.

Clarence House disputed that assertion on Saturday, saying the decision to accept the money was made by the charity’s Trustees, and not Prince Charles.

“The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation,” the Clarence House statement said. “The decision to accept was taken by the charity’s Trustees alone and any attempt to characterize it otherwise is false.”

Bakr bin Laden is the former chairman of the Jeddah-based construction company Saudi Binladin Group. Osama bin Laden was removed as a shareholder from the family company in 1993, when Bakr bin Laden was chairman, US court documents show.

Read More