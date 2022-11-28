Probe launched: 21 gun salute absent at cop’s funeral Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The police high command has ordered an investigation as to why a 21-gun salute was absent from the funeral service of a police corporal, Oliver Mulling, of the Kingston West Division, who was killed in the line of duty.

The 21-gun salute, commonly recognized by many nations, is the highest honor rendered

Reports are that the absence of the salute along with other activities that were below standard at the funeral service has left several Jamaica Constabulary Force members livid.

The late policeman was killed while on foot patrol in the Trench Town community on October 20.

During his funeral service, the lawman was remembered as a dedicated son of Jamaica.

Before leaving the burial site, reports are that the commissioner ordered an investigation as to why the courtesy was not extended.

Members of the police high command also warned of swift corrective action once the findings are presented.

Police high command said consistent with the official funeral policy and procedures for sworn and separated members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Corporal should have been afforded:

1. Coffin draped in the Jamaican Flag, police hearse, uniformed pallbearers, vigil party, honour guard, escorts, buglers or trumpets, ushers, force wreaths, wreaths orderlies, JCF choir, firing party, tribute from the Commissioner of Police, uniformed mourners.

Police sources have revealed that all these courtesies were extended to him with the exception of the firing of volleys, which would have been executed by the firing party, but who was absent.

Reports are that before departing the burial site an investigation was ordered into the absence of the firing party and other activities that were below the expected standards.

