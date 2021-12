The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

REMINISCING ON THE STRUCTURAL ADJUSTMENT PROGRAM AND THE ATTRITION POLICY IN 2013 TO 2021 WHEREBY PUBLIC SERVANTS DEMANDED THEIR SALARY INCREASES, NDC’S DICKON MITCHELL RECALLS THE BITTER BATTLE THAT ENSUED.

NOW MIRACULOUSLY TWO YEARS INTO A PANDEMIC AND REDUCTIONS IN GOVERNMENT’S REVENUES, MITCHELL SAYS THE NNP ADMINISTRATION IS PAYING A CHRISTMAS BONUS TO PUBLIC SERVANTS.

HE IS CONCERNED AS TO WHETHER GOVERNMENT WILL TRULY HONOUR THESE PROMISES.