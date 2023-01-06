Psychologist Dr. Jozelle Miller urges Vincentian to get mentally ready for 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Local Psychologist Dr. Jozelle Miller is urging Vincentians to start the New Year on the right footing by being mentally prepared for what is ahead for the rest of the year.

Dr. Miller gave the advice while speaking on the Heart to Heart programme this morning which is featured on the NBC Face-Face Programme on Thursday mornings.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/START-RIGHT.mp3

Dr. Miller has also issued some advice as it relates to setting goals for the year ahead.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/GOALS.mp3

She said setting specific targets serves as a motivating factor to achieving one’s goals.

