PUBLIC ADVISORY – DISRUPTION OF SERVICES AT MAIN OFFICE OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH, WELLNESS AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

St. George: The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs (MOHWARA) advises that due to ongoing refurbishment of its main office on the second floor of the Ministerial Complex, regular hours of work will be temporarily disrupted until further notice.

However, people wishing to conduct business with the Environmental Health, Community Nursing or Health Promotion divisions can visit their offices on the 1st Floor of the Ministerial Complex or call 440-2649.

The management and staff of the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs sincerely regrets any inconvenience that this interruption may cause.