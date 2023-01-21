Purple Panthers dominate at St Martins Mangrove! Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

It came as no surprise when The Purple Panthers were announced as the winners of The St Martins Mangrove Primary School Sports on Friday, January 20.

The four-time defending champions narrowly defeated The Gold Blazers by six points while the Orange Chargers had to settle for third with 485 points.

Under the theme “Taming The Wild, One Athlete At A Time”, the Purple Panthers were cool, calm and collected as the results were revealed just after 3 pm at Rices Pavilion, Rices St Philip.

Dayne Gill, Dayna Marshall, T’shena Chalon and Shamarie Bourne win the Under13 4×1 event representing Gold House

The Orange House chargers snatch both the Male and Female Tug-Of-War events

