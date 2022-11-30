Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, December 1 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, December 1 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, December 1

Rich vs wealthy: Why more money can lead to more problems

French federation files complaint over disallowed goal

West Indies bowlers toil against Australia on 1st day of opening test

Young firefighter dies after being mowed down while on duty

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but fall short at World Cup

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

Amazing Concrete moves to cement market position with new location

St Catherine councillor calls for cops to silence noisy motorcycles

Wednesday Nov 30

25?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

50 minutes ago

Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller celebrates after scoring during the World Cup, Group E football match against Japan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

It’s a simple task for Germany in their final game of group stage: beat Costa Rica on Thursday or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament.

Germany were knocked out as reigning World Cup champions in group play four years ago in Russia.

But even a victory might not be enough. Germany are in last place in Group E and, depending on the outcome of Japan versus Spain, goal difference deficit might come into play. Germany have scored two goals through their two games, a 2-1 loss to Japan in their opening match and 1-1 draw against Spain.

Costa Rica earned a surprise win over Japan last week and now control their own fate. Costa Rica will advance with a victory over Germany, and even a draw would be enough for Costa Rica to reach the knockout stages if Spain beat Japan in the group’s other game being played at the same time.

Spain still have some work left to do. The 2010 World Cup champions routed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match in Qatar, but a 1-1 draw against Germany in the second game made things interesting again.

The Spanish will face Japan on Thursday and the winner will be guaranteed of reaching the round of 16. Spain could also advance with a loss, depending on the result of Germany’s match against the Costa Ricans.

If Spain win the group, the team would face the second-place from Group F. That could be Croatia, Belgium or Morocco. After that, a match against Brazil is possible.

Two other matches are scheduled for the day.

See Thursday’s schedule below:

Group F

10:00 am – Croatia vs Belgium10:00 am – Canada vs Morocco

Group E

2:00 am – Japan vs Spain2:00 pm – Costa Rica vs Germany

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, December 1

Business

Rich vs wealthy: Why more money can lead to more problems

More From

Jamaica News

Eight months later, dead man still on court list

A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.

Fitzroy Minott

See also

Jamaica News

Donna Haynes, the voice on many phones, passes

Tributes flow for voice actor

Jamaica News

Bus driver attacks babymother after finding man in child’s bed

A bus driver, who allegedly injured his child’s mother in a fight after going to her house and seeing a grown man lying in his seven-year-old daughter’s bed, is to go to dispute resolution.

The 36-

Lifestyle

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

Sweet potatoes and common potatoes may share part of a name and the spotlight at Thanksgiving meals, but the two are entirely different plants — and sweet potatoes aren’t even potatoes.

While both

Jamaica News

Child from Waterhouse, Kingston found wandering in St Ann

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0

NewsAmericasNow.com