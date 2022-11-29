Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 30 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 30

FIFA World Cup(TM)
Lionel Messi jokes with a teammate during a training of Argentina on the eve of a Group C World Cup football match against Poland in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz).

Two of the best players on the planet go head-to-head when Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland meet with World Cup implications in what is likely Messi’s final attempt to win the tournament.

That match is part of an intense Wednesday at the World Cup: Mexico could be eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1978 and Saudi Arabi have a chance to advance after their opening-game upset over Argentina.

But the spectacle will be at Stadium 974 in Doha, where Messi and Lewandowski square off.

Poland lead the group and a draw is enough to advance to the round of 16. But after the shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Argentina are only guaranteed to advance with a victory. A draw could get Argentina into the next round depending on the other result.

A loss? Well, that would mean elimination and humiliation. Messi is playing in his record-tying fifth World Cup and, at 35 years old, he’s unlikely to play in a sixth.

See Wednesday’s schedule below:

Group D

10:00 am – Tunisia vs France10:00 am – Australia vs Denmark

Group C

2:00 am – Poland vs Argentina2:00 pm – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

