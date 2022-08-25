Rapper The Game Gets Woman To Drink From Trash Bin For Balenciaga Gears

What would you do for the brands that you love like Balenciaga? That’s just what The Game hopes to explore in one of his latest ventures which he recently unveiled on social media. The series is called Anything For The Game.

The Documentary rapper unveiled the first episode of the show using Tik Tok last Monday, August 25. From the looks of it, it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. He also shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, “ANYTHING ?!?!?!? Episode 1 lol FOLLOW @anythingforthegame & stay tuned for Ep. 2… this is going to get good.”

The show starts with The Game talking to a woman who he realizes that she recognizes him. During the conversation, he asked the woman if she was a fan of Balenciaga. When the woman says yes, as expected, he promises to get her something from the well-known brand on one condition. The first episode is set in an upscale mall.

The condition is a bit stomach churning as the “How We Do” rapper tells her she can get the item if she eats or drinks something from the nearest trash can. It’s easy to tell from their earlier conversation that she would be willing to do anything for the famous fashion brand.

Even though the episode could have turned out quite disgustingly, she was lucky enough to find a nearly empty Starbucks cup filled with something red, which she chugged. Also, The Game stuck to his word and bought her a pair of Balenciaga sneakers.

Fans also had their say under the post he made about the show on Instagram.

“People will do anything for materialistic things,” this fan said, while another added, “I want Balenciaga too but I’m not eating out the trash I will eat something else.” Some other fans felt the entire thing felt fake and many other women commenting on the post said they would do anything to get with the Compton native except eating out of the trash.

While there isn’t much information on how long a season will be, it has been confirmed that he’s already looking to release a second episode as he already put out a teaser for it. It’s since been liked over 97,000 times.

It seems that he’s intent on riding on his reemergence into popularity following the release of Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200. The album also racked up 25,000 total album-equivalent units sold in the first week.

That’s not to say he isn’t still in the news for more controversial reasons. Recently, he was called out by battle rapper Pat Stay for his track “The Black Slim Shady.” According to Pat, it was a shameless attempt to try and bait Eminem.

“I gotta say, as a fan losangelesconfidential its been hard to watch you desperately begging for @eminem attention trying to battle him. Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole ‘he only blew up because he’s white’ type sh*t it comes off more hater-ish than competitive,” he added alongside a photo of Game, shirtless and in his bed.

Knowing The Game, a response is probably not too far away.