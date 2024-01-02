Recruitment firm projects positive trajectory for employment in 2024

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — Caribbean Employment Services Inc., a market-leading digital talent acquisition firm based in Barbados but operational throughout the Caribbean, is projecting a positive trajectory for employment in the region heading into 2024.

The firm’s CEO, Joseph Boll, noted: “Unemployment in most of the CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Member States is trending downward, and many Caribbean nations have increased their lowest wages, signalling the potential for prosperity on the horizon after a period of intense economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

Additionally, many governments have launched programmes aiming to encourage and facilitate formal employment among their populations. Countries such as Barbados, Jamaica and others have made efforts to diversify into new industries, such as coding, programming and information technology (IT). Meanwhile, Guyana’s government has been making efforts to employ some 50,000 people by 2025. Such efforts, if fruitful, could already contribute to a notable increase in formal employment and prosperity in many Caribbean countries.

At the same time, resources like Caribbean Employment Services continue helping Caribbean jobseekers to find gainful employment. The firm aims to connect top talent with hiring managers and HR professionals in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad.

Since its launch in 2020, Caribbean Employment has already helped more than 100,000 jobseekers find their dream jobs, with thousands of unique visitors to its online job board every month. Just recently, in celebration of its third anniversary, the company held a promotion allowing regional businesses to post their first job ad on the site for completely free for a month.

With the concentrated efforts of respective governments, increased economic activity after the pandemic, unemployment reaching record lows and reliable resources like Caribbean Employment Services at their disposal, jobseekers are encouraged to be cautiously optimistic heading into the new year.

“Labour and wages look promising, and more businesses will be looking to hire now that the economy has largely turned around,” said Boll. “It looks like it could be a great year for more people to return to the formal labour market and find gainful employment to support their families.”