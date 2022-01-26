REDUCTION EXPECTED FROM JANUARY

·1 min read
Home
Local News
REDUCTION EXPECTED FROM JANUARY
The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

Many Grenadians are looking at their electricity bills religiously as they await the promised relief announced in the 2022 budget.

Electricity bills during the latter half of 2021 skyrocketed resulting in public outcry as the financial challenges due to covid-19 increased the poverty levels among citizens.

Finance minister Gregory Bowen addressed the concerns as GBN probed during the weekly post-cabinet briefing.

See also

Facebook Comments

ELECTRICITY BILL Gregory Bowen Grenadians PUBLIC OUTCRY REDUCTION EXPECTED FROM JANUARY