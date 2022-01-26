REDUCTION EXPECTED FROM JANUARY

Many Grenadians are looking at their electricity bills religiously as they await the promised relief announced in the 2022 budget.

Electricity bills during the latter half of 2021 skyrocketed resulting in public outcry as the financial challenges due to covid-19 increased the poverty levels among citizens.

Finance minister Gregory Bowen addressed the concerns as GBN probed during the weekly post-cabinet briefing.

[embedded content]

