REFERENDUM FOR REPUBLIC STATUS

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has strongly thrown his backing toward Grenada becoming a republic.

Doing away with the colonial system of governance and structure as was recently done by Barbados, the prime minister believes should be a major focus of any incoming government.

However, Dr. Mitchell says certain deciding factors within a referendum remain the major limitation.

