REFORM OF THE SUPPORT FOR EDUCATION EMPOWERMENT DEVELOPMENT (SEED) PROGRAMME

St. George’s, Grenada: In keeping with the 2024 Budget Statement, the Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs informs the General Public that effective 1st January 2024 there will be a permanent increase of $200 per month for SEED beneficiaries who are:

65 years and older.Living with physical disabilities or who are differently abled.Living with mental illnesses. Accordingly, the maximum benefit would be five hundred dollars per household. Note that households already receiving five hundred dollars ($500.00) will not be eligible for any increases. All beneficiaries are advised that payment is scheduled for 24th -26th January 2024 as follows: –DAYSPAYMENT ORDERVENUESWEDNESDAY 24TH JANUARY 2024A-HREVENUE OFFICES TREASURYTHURSDAY 25TH JANUARY 2024I-QREVENUE OFFICES TREASURYFRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2024R-ZREVENUE OFFICES TREASURY