Regan McIntosh of Calabash Hotel Honored with the Relais & Châteaux Welcome Trophy for Excellence in Hospitality

Grenada – We are thrilled to announce that Regan McIntosh, a distinguished member of the Calabash Hotel team, has been awarded the prestigious Relais & Châteaux Welcome Trophy. This illustrious accolade celebrates the top performers among all 540 Relais & Châteaux hotels worldwide.

Regan McIntosh has exemplified the highest standards of excellence in the hospitality industry, consistently going above and beyond to provide exceptional service and create memorable guest experiences. As a renowned luxury hotel group, Relais & Châteaux recognises the dedication, passion, and commitment that Regan has demonstrated towards delivering an unparalleled level of hospitality.

This esteemed award does not come as a surprise to those familiar with Regan’s work. Regan’s genuine care, attention to detail, and warm personality have left a lasting impression on local and international guests. Through her unwavering commitment to creating a welcoming and personalised environment, Regan has exemplified the Calabash Hotel’s values and set a remarkable standard for the entire industry.

The Relais & Châteaux Welcome Trophy represents more than just individual achievement – it also signifies the collective dedication of the Calabash Hotel team to delivering exceptional experiences. This recognition not only strengthens the hotel’s reputation but also showcases the outstanding level of service found at the Calabash Hotel to a global audience.

We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Regan McIntosh for this outstanding achievement. Her unwavering commitment and passion for hospitality have inspired her colleagues, industry peers, and guests alike.