Region to benefit from Canadian Army course Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Security officials from Barbados and across the region will benefit from the recent Exercise Planning and Execution Course [CAEPEC] conducted by the Canadian Army in collaboration with Regional Security Systems [RSS] and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency [CDEMA].

This is according to RSS Staff Officer of Exercise Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Beltran. Speaking during the CAEPEC graduation ceremony held at RSS Headquaters, Paragon Christ Church on Friday January 27, Beltran contended that the course will “yield much dividends” for years to come.

“From a RSS headquaters perspective, speaking as a staff officer of exercises, I can guarantee that this course will yield much dividends for years to come across the region as we now have a group of able trained, of solid foundation for plan and design exercises which allows member of states to prepare for any eventuality.”

Refering the course as “well needed”, he also revealed that the 25 course participants will now be capable of applying the six steps of the exercise planning cycle.

“As we come to the closure of this course, this well needed course, I am confident that the 25 course participants from across the region now have a solid standpoint with access to the course material which will allow them to carefully plan and exercise if the need arises. They are now capable of applying all six steps of the exercise planning cycle with a clear understanding.”

In closing, Beltran urged the participants to remain focused and always remember their common goal.

“My fellow course participants, let us not lose conduct we may need you to be part of the core planning team in the months to come but most importantly let us keep aiming towards one common goal, ensuring the stability and well-being of the region with mutual pro-creation in order to maximize regional security, preserving the social economic development of our region.”

The participants were from The Barbados Police Service, Barbados Defence Force, Royal Police Force Of Antigua and Barbuda, Royal Grenada Police Force, Royal St.Christopher and Nevis Police Force, St.Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Royal St.Lucia Police Force, as well as The Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

NewsAmericasNow.com