Registration Period for 2024 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Examinations

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Ministry of Education hereby informs the public of the registration period for all CXC examinations.

The registration period is as follows:

January 2024 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (C.S.E.C.) Examination:

Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 to Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

May/June 2024 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (C.S.E.C.) Examination:

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 to Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

May/June 2024 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (C.A.P.E.):

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 to Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

May/June 2024 Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (C.C.S.L.C.) Examination:

Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 to Friday, Jan. 19, 2024Registration will be done electronically using the OnlineRegistrationSystem(ORS). The following procedures

MUST be observed:

Each candidate must write his/her full name, address, telephone numbers, date of birth, gender and subjects at the back of the RECEIPT.Students who are reusing their SBA scores must be entered as Resit or Repeating and must provide the previous registration number.Each candidate should also be given the opportunity to verify his or her details before forwarding the information to the Ministry.The deadline for submitting all information to the Educational Testing and Measurement Unit is Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. This deadline must be STRICTLY adhered to.Please peruse the timetable at www.cxc.org for subject clashes.The user manual for the ORS – CXC registration instructions is also available on the website:cxc.org/educator/online-registration-and-SBA/IA.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture thanks you for your usual kind co-operation and support, in this regard.