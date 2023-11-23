Rema, Burna Boy, Tems Tops Billboard’s 2023 Year-End Afrobeats Charts

Rema, Tems, and Burna Boy absolutely dominated the Billboard Year-end Afrobeats charts this year with multiple appearances and accolades.

Billboard’s annual year-end charts are out, and we have an incredible lineup of Nigerians claiming the top spots on both the Afrobeats Songs and Afrobeats Songs Artists charts. Following an incredible career year, Rema came out on top on the yearly round up of best performing Afrobeats songs with his internationally acclaimed hit “Calm Down” which climbed five spots from its No. 6 position last year. The track, which boasts a feature by Selena Gomez, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June of this year and is certified 3x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Over on YouTube, the original music video for the song has amassed nearly 550 million views. The version with Selena Gomez has garnered over 720 million views since its release in September 2022. The popular single now tops the year-end Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart more than a year since its original release. Also featured on this year’s ranking is Libianca’s breakout hit “People,” which sits comfortably at No. 2, “Free Mind” by Tems at No. 3 (a step up from No. 4 last year), followed by another appearance by the singer with her own breakout hit “Essence” with Wiz Kid and Justin Bieber which topped the chart in 2022. Rounding out the top 5 again this year is none other than the African giant himself, Burna Boy, with “Last Last.”

Burna Boy was the Afrobeats artist of the year according to the year-end chart for Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Artists, and the Grammy-winning artist earned 19 spots on the year-end Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs tally as well. The artist’s chart also features Rema at No. 2, who makes an appearance on several other year-end charts, including World Albums Artists, where he claims No. 5 in the midst of a cluster of K-Pop acts Pop Songs Artists (No. 9), Radio Songs Artists (No. 11), Canadian Hot 100 Artists (No. 16) and the Hot 100 Artists chart (No. 31).

Back on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Artists chart, Tems earned the No. 3 spot while claiming nine places on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. The Nigerian singer also nabbed the coveted No. 1 spot on the Adult R&B Airplay Artists chart over Beyonce, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Artists chart, where she was only second to SZA and appeared in the top-10 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart also.

Elsewhere, newcomer Libianca edged out WizKid (No. 5) for the No. 4 spot on the Afrobeats Songs Artists chart. The “Poeple” hitmaker also impressively claimed her spots on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artists and Billboard Global 200 Artists charts. Tyla’s breakout hit single “Water” landed No. 22 on the Afrobeats Songs chart while she nabbed the No. 14 spot on the artists chart. Completing the top 10 for that lineup following WizKid are Ayra Starr, CKay, Asake, Davido, and Oxlade, in that order.

Check out the top Afrobeats artists and songs according to Billboard now.