REMEMBERING ARCHBISHOP TUTU

The passing of South African archbishop Desmond TuTu is being mourned worldwide as his legacy has impacted social issues and injustices as well as those within the Anglican community.

Bishop of the Windward Islands Leopold Friday in an exclusive with GBN’s Gerard Joseph says what stands out about the life of archbishop tutu is depth spiritually in the transformation of South Africa.

