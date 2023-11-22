REOPENING OF ST. GEORGE’S HEALTH CENTER

St. George: The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs informs the public that the St. George’s Health Center will reopen on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27th 2023.

In the meantime, clients are encouraged to take advantage of the undermentioned available services:

Wound care/dressings at the outpatient clinic on the ground floor of Phase 2, new building, General Hospital.Extended Doctor’s clinic and other services at Happy Hill and Snug Corner Medical Stations.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs sincerely apologises for any inconvenience the closure and service interruption may cause, and thanks the public for its understanding and patience, as we navigate this situation together.