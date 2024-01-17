Reowned UK coaches to visit Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada– Two of England’s most renowned football coaches are headed to the island of Grenada later this month. Nigel James and Anthony Gale of Nigel James Elite Coaching academy, will spend a week in Grenada from January 21-28, running coaching exercises and workshops.

Nigel James, a former player and coach for Tottenham Hotspur, is well-known in the UK for his decades of experience training top talent and father of two current professional english footballers with Chelsea, Reece James and Lauren James.

Anthony Gale enjoyed a lengthy career as a professional footballer before becoming a popular football pundit for Sky Sports.

The two coaches are excited to share their knowledge and inspire Grenada’s next generation of football stars. Their visit is expected to increase the awareness and impact professional football and engage youth across the island.

“As a company we will be looking into developing the football syllabus and providing more opportunities for talented players in Grenada,” says Nigel James Academy.

The duo will run training sessions with our youth and senior national teams. They will also tour schools, holding motivational assemblies and coaching clinics. With its beautiful beaches and national stadium, Grenada is poised to capture the coaches’ hearts.