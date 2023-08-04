Republic Bank Angel Harps Ready to Defend Junior Panorama Championship Title

St. George’s Grenada: Fourteen-time junior Panorama champions, Republic Bank Angel Harps are making preparations to defend the junior title at Children’s Carnival Frolic, scheduled for the National Stadium this Saturday, August 05th.

The junior Harpers are currently engaged in final preparations with their competition piece titled “Open Up”, a composition by Ajamu. The arrangers are Presley Andrew and Chad Lewis. The defending champs will compete against five other bands for the coveted title. The estimated start time for competition is 3:00pm.

The senior band is also preparing feverishly for the national panorama, to be held Saturday, 12th August. Their competition piece is Tangler’s “Bouncing Low”.

Republic Bank Angel Harps is the oldest known steel orchestra in Grenada, with an enviable track record of wins over the years. The Bank has proudly supported this cultural icon for over 40 years, and extends best wishes to both junior and senior bands for Spicemas 2023.

Republic Bank also wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable carnival.

Republic Bank Angel Harps Juniors 2022