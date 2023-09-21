REPUBLIC BANK ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF CONSTRUCTION HILLVIEW HOME PROJECT

St. George’s, Grenada: Keeping true to its promise made in December 2022, Republic Bank is pleased to announce the completion of construction of an outdoor dining / recreational area to serve elderly residents at the Hillview Home for the Aged, located in Gouyave, St. John.

Each floor has been outfitted with 160 sq. ft. of additional space to help overcome some of the spacing constraints experienced at the Home; and also affords both male and female residents the opportunity to relax and do fun activities, like having their meals, outdoors. Overlooking the town of Gouyave, the balconies add a new level of serenity to the residence, which is well over 100 years old.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Mavis Mc Burnie, Acting General Manager, Operations at Republic Bank said “Projects like this are made possible under the Bank’s Power to Make a Difference programme, and I am quite confident that the creation of this multi-functional space is making a positive difference in the lives of our senior citizens, who deserve no less.”

Almost two decades ago, Hillview Home was one of the first beneficiaries of the Power to Make a Programme when the Bank funded a wing containing six additional bedrooms to help address the issue of overcrowding at the home.

Chair of the Hillview Board of Management, Mr. Carlyle Glean, Jr. in his remarks, commented: “Our collaboration with Republic Bank over the past two decades has been invaluable. Not many in the corporate world maintain this level of relationship with institutions like ours, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the Bank for many more years.”

Republic Bank is pleased to contribute to initiatives that meaningfully impact the lives of our citizens, particularly the elderly.