Request for Proposals (RFP) Notice – “Mold Remediation from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) located on Maurice Bishop Highway, St. George’s has identified the presence of Mold in its building and is seeking proposals from qualified Firms to provide Mold remediation services.This RFP is issued by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, referred to hereafter as “NTRC”. The NTRC invites Firms to submit a proposal composed of a Simplified Technical Proposal and Financial Proposal for the Mold remediation services. The Proposal will form the basis of evaluation, contract negotiations, and ultimately a signed Contract with the selected Firm.The Firm must be experienced and qualified to provide all labour, materials, equipment, supplies, supervision, and other resources as required to execute the remediation and mitigation of the mold at the NTRC’s building.The Firm shall bear all costs associated with the preparation and submission of their proposals. The NTRC is not bound to accept any proposal and reserves the right to annul the selection process at any time prior to the Contract award without thereby incurring any liability to the Contractors.Firms interested in submitting proposals must submit a request to [email protected] to receive a copy of the Request for Proposals by submitting the name(s), designation, and contact information (email and contact number) of the representative(s) who should be contacted on matters pertaining to the RFP.Proposals should be submitted to the NTRC no later than September 29, 2023. Late submissions will be rejected.

Contact information for submission of bids or inquiry: