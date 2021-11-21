Residents evacuated from Italian island Vulcano over carbon dioxide levels

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Carbon dioxide levels around the volcanic island of Vulcano in the Aeolian archipelago off the north coast of Sicily have risen from 80 tons to 480 tons, effectively reducing the amount of oxygen in the air, according to the Italian National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The gas levels started rising noticeably on October 21, when residents started reporting trouble breathing and health issues with their pets, which are often affected by decreased oxygen levels before humans.

Marco Giorgianni, the mayor of Lipari, which includes all seven of the islands in the Aeolian archipelago, signed an ordinance ordering the evacuation of the port area and designating a “red zone” where non-researchers or non-civil protection officials are prohibited from staying.

In so-called “yellow zones,” people can remain but will have to stay in the upper floors of their homes.

