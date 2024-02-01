Results of Republic Bank Spice Island Billfish Tournament

Republic Bank Managing Director, Mrs. Naomi De Allie presenting the winning team, ‘Hopscotch’ with their prizes

St. George’s, Grenada:It was another successful year for theRepublic Bank Spice Island Billfish Tournament. The 54th Grand Slam event ended last Friday, with 45 boats participating. Grenada once again topped the count with 14 boats. Trinidad was represented by 11 boats, Barbados – 9, Martinique – 5, St. Lucia and the USA – 2 each, and the UK and Cayman Islands – 1 each.

At the end of an exciting week for fishing, “Hopscotch” from Trinidad amassed 5,600 points to emerge the overall winner of the tournament. Their catches/releases totaled 17 Sailfish. The vessel “Eclipse” from Barbados placed second, on 4,500 points; 15 catches/releases of Sailfish. “A Fun Day” from Trinidad & Tobago came in third, also on 4,500 points, but with 11 Sailfish and 1 Blue Marlin caught and released.

Martinique copped both the top male and female angler awards: Nathan Jean-Joseph received the prestigious award in the male category, vessel: “Go”, while Caroline Paltoo, vessel “Reha Team” was awarded top female angler. Louki Lanza-Louw from Barbados, vessel “Eclipse” won the top junior angler award. Mrs. Naomi De Allie, Managing Director, Republic Bank, title sponsor of the event, assisted with the presentation of prizes.

Overall, 268 anglers registered for the event. For the full list of results, visit the Spice Island Billfish Tournament Facebook page.