Retired teacher Mrs King to be laid to rest – ‘One of the best’ Loop Barbados

Retired Teacher Euris King has died. She was 79 years old.

Since her passing the condolences have been pouring in. With many of her past students singing her praises. King, formerly Bradshaw, taught at Providence Boys’, Water Street Girls’, Westbury Junior and Primary School, and Al-Falah Primary. She was not simply remembered for the knowledge she imparted but for her demeanor and character as well. For many of her past students, Mrs King was “the nicest”, “wonderful”, and “sweet”. These were but a few of the adjectives used to describe her.

“Rest in perpetual peace and Rise in Glory. Mrs. King, One of the greatest teachers I ever known at Westbury Primary. RIP”

“RIP..Mrs.King she was my teacher at Westbury Primary great person n teacher she was”

“Rest in peace and rise in glory. Great teacher.”

“May she rest in peace always a smile she taught me at primary school”

“Condolences to family,Best teacher at Westbury school.She remember you by name even in your adult life.sleep well in the arms of God, Mrs king.R.I.P.”

“Rest in peace. Condolences to her family. A wonderful lady, an excellent teacher a great friend.”

“Wonderful lady a heart of gold”

“R.i p mrs king was a great teacher and a great person one of Westbury primary greatest teachers..my condolences goes out to her daughter Maria and d rest of her family circle”

“RIP Mrs King one of the nicest teachers Westbury had. It was pleasure knowing you. Even into my adulthood you remembered me by name and not just face and that meant a lot. My condolences to your family”

“Rest in peace Mrs.King very dedicated teacher she was…Westbury Primary!!”

“My condolences to your husband and family sweet teacher Westbury school may she RIP and rise in glory”

She leaves to mourn her husband Patrick, daughter Maria, son Mark, her grandchildren and the rest of her family circle and friends.

Her funeral will take place at the Bank Hall Church of the Nazarene, Bank hall, St Michael on Saturday, January 14, at 10 am.

