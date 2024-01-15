Retired United States Citizen Charged with Possession of Illegal Firearms and Ammunition; Police Investigate Wounding Incidents

Retired United States Citizen Charged with Possession of Illegal Firearms and Ammunition

On Sunday 14th January 2024, Richard Cyrus Lockman, 66 years old, Retired Airline Pilot, a Citizen of Minnesota, USA, was arrested and charged for the offences of Possession of Illegal Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

The charges were laid against Mr. Lockman following the discovery of one (1) Smith & Wesson 9mm Pistol and four (1) rounds of ammunition in his luggage at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. He subsequently accompanied officers to his yacht at La Phare Bleu, St. George, where a search conducted revealed twenty-three (23) rounds of Ammunition and six (6) Warheads.

Mr. Lockman appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court today, Monday 15th January 2024, and he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was fine $4,000.00ecc, which was paid.

Police Investigate Wounding Incidents

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms the occurrence of a stabbing incident, which occurred on Friday 12th January 2024, at Grenville, St. Andrew, which resulted in a 19-year-old, male sustaining injuries to his head, back and hands.

The victim was taken to the Princess Alice Hospital for medical attention and was later transferred to the General Hospital. He was treated and subsequently released.

Police investigation into this matter continues.

In an unrelated incident, on Friday 12th January 2024, officers responded to a report of a chopping, at the Grenville Fish Market. One male sustained injuries to his back. He was taken to the Princess Alice Hospital for medical attention.

As a result, Kayon Richardson turned himself in at the Grenville Police Station and was subsequently charged for the offence of Dangerous Harm.

Mr. Richardson appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court, today and was remanded to His Majesty Prisons. He will return to court on 5th February 2024.