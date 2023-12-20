RGPF INVESTIGATES DEATH OF A 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD

St. George’s: On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the RGPF received reports of an incident which occurred in the town of Grenville, St. Andrew which resulted in the death of 4-year-old Sharmon Gibbs of Mt. Carmel, St. Andrew’s.

Preliminary information revealed that the child was left unsupervised by a parent and upon his return, the child was missing. An extensive search was conducted in the surrounding areas. The child was later found unresponsive, floating in a septic tank, which had an opening at the top.

He was immediately taken to the Princess Alice Hospital. Efforts to revive him were futile and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation and our officers are working diligently to gather all relevant information. The RGPF is committed to a thorough and impartial investigation to determine the facts surrounding this unfortunate incident.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Sharmon Gibbs.

We take this opportunity also to urge each of you to be extra vigilant and cautious, especially during this festive time of year.