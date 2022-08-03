Rick Ross And Mystery Woman Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace

Rick Ross reveals that he was denied from entering London’s Buckingham Palace, where the royal family resides.

Rick Ross was spotted with a mystery woman at the historical site on Wednesday. He had shared photos of him posing outside the palace gates, where dozens of other people also milled around. The American, however, shared that he expected to be able to enter the palace given his status in hip-hop music.

“Alright so y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace,” the Maybach Music Group rapper said in an Instagram Story.

“I pulled the homie to the side and told him you know, who I was, the ‘Biggest Bawse’. And for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. It didn’t get me through the gates.”

Rozay said that despite not being treated like royalty as expected, he still had a great day as the “homie” sent him to a luxury spot where he received some perks.

“I didn’t get to sit at the table,” Ross explained, “but what he did do was refer me to a spot and they said they’d be waiting on me and I can pick the lobster I wanted to eat so I forgave him.”

Rick Ross is presently in London, United Kingdom, and he has been spotted with the UK’s Brunch with Amel host, Amel Rachedi, the Black Bottle Boys, DJ Jonezy, and XO Man. He also met up to celebrate his Luc Belaire Global Brand Ambassadors.

“Want to thank all of our @officialbelaire GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADORS #BELAIREUK for an amazing event and growing closer to greatness!” Ross said in an Instagram post.

“Here’s a few images while in London with some hustlers & pls TAG everyone you recognize in the pics & Now’s the time to join the click.. follow everyone TAG’D.”

In the meantime, social media has been buzzing after many connected photos of the mystery woman to Rick Ross. The name of the mystery woman is not yet known, but she is said to be dating the rapper. Rick Ross has, on the other hand, kept his love life very private and has kept nosy social media users guessing.